Indian Football

Football: Luis Norton de Matos, India’s coach at the U17 World Cup, steps down from AIFF role

He was the Head Coach of AIFF’s developmental team, Indian Arrows.

by 
FIFA / Twitter

Luis Norton de Matos, the man who led the Indian Under-17 side at the Fifa World Cup last year, has stepped down as Head Coach of AIFF’s developmental team.

“Based on Luis Norton de Matos’ request citing personal reasons to relieve him of his contract wth Indian Arrows, All India Football Federation, on mutual understanding has decided to release him of his responsibilities,” a release stated.

In a letter to AIFF, Matos expressed his inability to continue owing to a combination of exigencies on the personal front and an aggravated knee injury that necessitated Matos’ family to stay together in Portugal.

Matos wrote: “Certain personal reasons, chiefly the health-related issues of my parents have made it difficult for me to continue in the position of Head Coach, Indian Arrows and stay far away from Europe for the entire season. Hence, with deep regret, I have decided to step down as the Head Coach of the Indian Arrows, India’s U-19 National team.”

“I like to thank AIFF for providing me with the opportunity to work with the National youth team. I thank my staff, my players and wish them the best in their careers. Once my personal issues settle down I shall be more than happy to contribute in the future as and when I can. I have deep affection and love towards India and Indian Football, and wish AIFF good luck for future,” he said.

Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF thanked Matos for all his support and contribution to Indian Football.

“On behalf of AIFF, we thank Luis Matos for his guidance, support and contribution to Indian Football. We hope his personal issues including the injury get sorted out soon and wish him and his family all the best and good health.”

