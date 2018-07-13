Indian hockey

Women’s Hockey World Cup: A look at the highs and lows of the Indian team over the last four years

The mettle that the Indians have displayed in big tournaments, against higher-ranked teams in the last two years will be tested in the next two months.

by 
Hockey India

The Indian women’s team led by Rani Rampal has played their best hockey over the last two years. In 2016, it had qualified for the Olympics after 36 years. The win-less campaign in the quadrennial extravaganza didn’t deter the team from its battle to be among the best teams in the world. The numbers of the team in 2017 and 2018 reveal that much. The mettle that Rani and girls have displayed in big tournaments, against higher-ranked teams will be put under test in the next two months when they contest in two back-to-back major tournaments World Cup and Asian Games.

As they gear up for the first of those two big hurdles – the World Cup in London, beginning on Saturday – it’s pertinent to track their journey over the last four years so as to set our expectations on this fast-rising team coached now by Sjoerd Marijne.

2015

MATCHES WIN PERCENTAGE GOALS FOR/AGAINST
23 43.47 56/43

India had a good start to 2015 with the team travelling to Spain in February and enjoying an unbeaten run against the hosts and Germany.

The women in blue, in March, outclassed lower-ranked nations such as Ghana, Poland, Thailand and Singapore in the second round of Hockey World League in New Delhi. They averaged 6.3 goals per game in their six-match winning streak.

Against tougher opponents in the Hawke’s Bay Cup in April, however, they could manage only one win (against Japan) in five games. The consolatory win helped India finish seventh in the eight-nation tournament.

In the Hockey World League semi-finals, too, India failed to beat the higher-ranked teams. Their only win in the tournament came against Poland.

India capped off a mediocre year with a tour to Argentina, wherein they failed to win a single match against the host nation, China and Australia.

2016

MATCHES WIN PERCENTAGE GOALS FOR/AGAINST
40 35 98/89

After 36 years, the Indian women had qualified for the Olympics. Before the quadrennial extravaganza in Rio, the Indians played plenty of matches in 2016. The first three of them, they won with ridiculous ease to win the gold medal in the South Asian Games. Rani Rampal and company scored 46 goals in three games.

The journey to the Olympics from thereon, however, wasn’t a smooth ride. In the 24 games they played, they could manage only seven victories.

A month before the Olympics, the three wins in the United States tour boosted their confidence. But on the grandest stage of all, perhaps encumbered with the occasion and the history, the women couldn’t manage even a single win in five games and were knocked out of the medal playoffs.

They had a near three-month break to get over the heartbreak of the Olympics and to prepare for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy. A resurgent women in blue put on a spirited performance to win the gold medal.

They ended the year with a 1-2 defeat to Australia in their backyard.

2017

MATCHES WIN PERCENTAGE GOALS FOR/AGAINST
23 65.21 57/33

India had a terrific start to 2017 with a 5-0 thrashing of Belarus in a home series. Belarus, of course, are a lower-ranked side but the Indians were clinical in the way they beat them, scoring 15 goals in the five games they played.

Ahead of the second round of the Hockey World League (HWL) in Canada, India played a tri-nation Test series there. They lost a game to Canada and drew against China.

With two thrilling wins via a shootout, including the final against Chile, India won the HWL second round.

The HWL semi-final in Johannesburg, however, was a disaster. In the seven games they played, five they lost. India also conceded 15 goals in the tournament and scored only four.

The Indians prepared for the Asia Cup in October by playing in Europe and the Australian Hockey League. What followed was a six-match winning streak that culminated in the Asia Cup title triumph. India crushed the opponents and scored 28 goals in the six games.

2018

MATCHES WIN PERCENTAGE GOALS FOR/AGAINST
21 52.3 38/32

With a slew of major tournaments lined up in 2018, the women’s team hoped that it would be a watershed year for women’s hockey in the country.

“I think the women’s hockey level is up now in our country. And 2018 is the biggest year for us to bring hockey to the forefront,” captain Rani Rampal had told The Field before she left for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The year started with a successful tour to South Korea in March, where the team won the five-match series 3-1.

Despite not finishing on the podium at the Commonwealth Games, the team’s performance – barring the bronze medal against England where it lost 0-6 – was commendable. After a surprise 2-3 loss to Wales, Rani and girls won three straight games (including a 2-1 upset over England) to qualify for the semi-finals. Despite a spirited performance, they went down 0-1 to hosts Australia. In the bronze medal match against England, they appeared physically and mentally exhausted by the defeat and were blanked 0-6.

The medalless returns by both the men and the women from Gold Coast prompted a swap of coaches. And, so far, the move has yielded better results. With Harendra Singh in charge, the men finished runners-up in the Champions Trophy at Breda. And, Sjoerd Marijne oversaw the women in their silver-medal winning campaign at Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and a 2-2 series draw in the tour to Spain.

Despite the Asian Games starting in August, Marijne said the team will go all out to win the World Cup. He told The Field “The World Cup schedule isn’t that heavy. You get a good amount of break in between matches. For us, it’s an important tournament. I know a lot of Indians are focusing on the Asian Games. But the girls worked a year and a half to qualify for the World Cup. So, we are going to focus on that and doing well in the tournament.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.