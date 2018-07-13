indian cricket

I was trying to pay him a huge compliment: Cummins on bold prediction about Kohli

The Australian pacer said that it was a part of his ‘wish list’ that Kohli doesn’t get a hundred later in the year.

by 
Ron Gaunt/BCCI/SPORTZPICS

Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday sought to clarify his widely-publicised bold prediction on Virat Kohli, stating it was more wishful thinking than him targeting the Indian run-machine.

During an interview in Sydney recently, Cummins was quoted as saying: “My brave, bold prediction; I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here.”

The comment, which made headlines in the cricket world, was viewed as Cummins bravely laying down a challenge to Kohli. “I was surprised by the traction the comments I made about Virat got,” Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Seeking to clear the air, he added, “I was almost trying to do the opposite to the way they were perceived. I was trying to pay him a huge compliment and say that my big wish list for the summer was he doesn’t score a hundred.”

“He’s obviously so important to the team and is such a gun batsman, so him not scoring runs would go a long way to helping us win. But I certainly didn’t mean to say he’s no good because I couldn’t hold him in higher regard.”

India will be touring Australia in a few months time. Cummins said, “I basically just said ‘I’d love to see Virat Kohli not make a hundred because he’s a really good player’. The chances are he’s going to score a hundred against us again sometime and we’ll be doing everything in our power to try and stop that. It was just off the cuff. It was a pretty relaxed interview to say I’d love for him not to score runs, like I’d love any international player to not score runs against us.

