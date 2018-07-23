Maxwell did not report drunken escapade during IPL 2017 to Anit-Corruption Unit: Report

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell has recently been in the news after reports of spot-fixing emerged against him. But, Maxwell defended himself saying that he has always reported ‘certain untoward things’ during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the Australian has not disclosed everything to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The report claimed that Maxwell did not inform ICC about a certain incident that took place in Rajkot during the 2017 Indian Premier League that put his life in danger. The incident occurred on the eve of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions.

Maxwell, who was playing for Punjab then, had left the team hotel without informing the team manager, local liaison officer and also the integrity officer for a party hosted by the promoters of the Gujarat Lions at a resort which was far away from the resort. A visibly drunk Maxwell chose to cycle his way back to the team hotel after the party was over.

The paper quoted an unnamed BCCI official saying that Maxwell was completely sloshed and he fell off the bicycle. “We chose not to make the incident public because it could have led to a lot of controversy. So we don’t know what kind of information he had given to the ACU. On this occasion, Maxwell did not even inform his team manager, leave aside the integrity officer or security staff. Ideally, he should not have gone out because it was a security risk. If he still had to go, he should have gone with the security cover. But Maxwell chose to go alone, and come back alone in an inebriated state.”