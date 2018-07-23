indian cricket

Maxwell did not report drunken escapade during IPL 2017 to Anit-Corruption Unit: Report

The incident occurred in Rajkot when Kings XI Punjab were facing the Gujarat Lions.

by 
Deepak Malik/Sportzpics/IPL

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell has recently been in the news after reports of spot-fixing emerged against him. But, Maxwell defended himself saying that he has always reported ‘certain untoward things’ during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the Australian has not disclosed everything to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The report claimed that Maxwell did not inform ICC about a certain incident that took place in Rajkot during the 2017 Indian Premier League that put his life in danger. The incident occurred on the eve of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions.

Maxwell, who was playing for Punjab then, had left the team hotel without informing the team manager, local liaison officer and also the integrity officer for a party hosted by the promoters of the Gujarat Lions at a resort which was far away from the resort. A visibly drunk Maxwell chose to cycle his way back to the team hotel after the party was over.

The paper quoted an unnamed BCCI official saying that Maxwell was completely sloshed and he fell off the bicycle. “We chose not to make the incident public because it could have led to a lot of controversy. So we don’t know what kind of information he had given to the ACU. On this occasion, Maxwell did not even inform his team manager, leave aside the integrity officer or security staff. Ideally, he should not have gone out because it was a security risk. If he still had to go, he should have gone with the security cover. But Maxwell chose to go alone, and come back alone in an inebriated state.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.