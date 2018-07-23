Indian tennis round-up: Ramkumar and Paes knocked out of Atlanta Open, Prarthana wins at Jiangxi Ope

After the high of Hall of Fame Open, Ramkumar Ramanathan made a first round exit from the ATP Atlanta Open singles while veteran Leander Paes, too, was ousted from the hard court tournament.
Ramkumar, who ended a runner-up at the Newport event last week, lost 4-6, 4-6 to American Taylor Fritz.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran already lost his first round to Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko.
In the doubles, Paes and his American partner James Cerretani lost their opener 5-7, 1-6 to American pair of Mike Bryan and Frances Tiafoe.
The only Indian remaining in the fray is Divij Sharan, who along with New Zealand’s Artem Sitak will take on France’s Jérémy Chardy and Monaco’s Romain Arneodo.
At the ITF Futures in Indonesia, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Siddharth Vishwakarma progressed to the second round with straight-set wins.
Among the women, Prarthana Thombare and partner Jacqueline Cako (USA) advanced to the last-eight of the Jiangxi Open with a straight-set win over the Chinese duo of Xu Liu Sun and Zheng Wushuang.
Ankita Raina’s campaign in the tournament ended after she and partner Lu Jiajing of China lost to the Japanese pair of Ayano Shimizu and Momoko Kobori.
Full results:-
Women
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|
WTA International (Jiangxi Open)
| * Prarthana Thombare and Jacqueline Cako (USA) [4] beat Xu Liu Sun (China) and Zheng Wushuang (China) 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 16.
* Ankita Raina and Lu Jiajing (China) lost to Momoko Kobori (Japan) and Ayano Shimizu (Japan) 3-6, 6-4, [8-10] in the round of 16.
Men
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|
Atlanta Open (ATP 250 series)
| * Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Taylor Fritz (USA) 4-6, 4-6 in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Leander Paes and James Cerretani (USA) lost 5-7, 1-6 to Mike Bryan (USA) and Frances Tiafoe (USA) in the round of 16.
|
ITF F1 Futures Indonesia (USD 15K)
|
* Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat Chayanon Kaewsuto (Thailand) 6-3, 6-1 in the first round.
* Nitin Kumar Sinha lost to Alexander Babanine (Australia) 3-6, 1-6 in the first round.
*Kunal Anand lost to David Agung Susanto (Indonesia) 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 in the first round.
* Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Lance-Pierre du Toit (South Africa) 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Nitin Kumar Sinha lost to Connor Farren (USA) and Kaito Uesugi (Japan) [4] 7-6(8), 5-7, [10-12] in the first round.
* Kunal Anand and Anvit Bendre lost to Fitriadi M Rifqi (Indonesia) and Anthony Susanto (Indonesia) 6-4, 5-7, [6-10] in the first round.
* Aryan Goveas and Cortney John Lock (Zimbabwe) [3] beat Lance-Pierre du Toit (South Africa) and Anurag Nenwani 2-6, 4-6 in the first round.
(Note: Countries of players mentioned unless Indian)