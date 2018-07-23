Archery

Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma qualify for Archery World Cup final in Turkey

Kumari has four World Cup final silver medals to her name and this will be her seventh appearance in a final.

by 
File Photo

Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma are among the qualifiers for the 2018 Archery World Cup final. Kumari and Verma were among the top seven in their respective categories after four stages of the World Cup and will be at the season-ender in Samsun, Turkey.

Kumari, the 24-year-old recurve archer from Jamshedpur, finished 7th in the women’s recurve division, tallying up 193.5 points from her four World Cup stage appearances this year. She won the gold at the last stage in Salt Lake City, her first World Cup group stage victory in six years, finishing sixth in Berlin, eighth in Antalya and ninth in Shanghai.

She finished eighth at last year’s final in Rome, but has four silver medals to her name – at Mexico City in 2015, where she lost to Choi Mi-Sun of South Korea and at Paris in 2013, Tokyo in 2012 and Istanbul in 2011. This will be her seventh World Cup final appearance. Kumari finished fifth at her debut finals at Edinburgh in 2010.

Joining her will be compound archer Abhishek Verma. Despite not winning a stage, Verma was consistent throughout the season, finishing second at Salt Lake City, sixth at Mexico City and Berlin and fifth at Antalya in the qualification round. He has won a bronze medal at four World Cups this year, however, in the mixed team event alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

This will be the 29-year-old’s second final after grabbing a silver medal at Mexico City in 2015, losing a tight-fought final 143-145 to Turkey’s Demir Elmaagacli. On that occasion, Verma grabbed India’s first World Cup final medal in the compound section.

Verma also won the team gold and the individual silver medals at the Asian Games in 2014.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.