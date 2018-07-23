Tour de France: Philippe Gilbert crashes, fractures his knee-cap, rides 57 kilometres towards finish

Quick Step Floors rider Philippe Gilbert crashed heavily on Stage 16 of the ongoing Tour de France but continued his race and finished the stage.

The ride would have been remarkable as it was coming after a crash, but it was made more stunning by the fact that Quick-Step veteran Gilbert was 57.2 km from the finish and had fractured his patella.

He was in the lead of the 218km-long 16th stage when he negotiated a bend badly and flew headfirst over a wall.

Although he was helped back onto his bike to finish the stage, won by French teammate Julian Alaphilippe, Gilbert emerged from the X-ray truck suffering from his endeavours.

His team said that after further tests at a hospital in Toulouse, the fracture was discovered, meaning he had to pull out of the race.

“I want to say that I’m happy to be here after that tough moment,” he said.

“This isn’t how I wanted to finish my Tour and leaving it like this really hurts.”

Quick-Step bosses panicked when Gilbert went over the wall – it was on the same descent, albeit several kilometres below, that Italian Fabio Casartelli died in a horrible crash in 1995.

Negotiating a left-hand bend at speed, Gilbert failed to brake in time, skidded and was sent flying head first over a parapet to land on rocks several metres below.

When you have a broken knee cap and decide to keep going for another 60km 🤕 pic.twitter.com/cGoidtQH3w — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) July 25, 2018

Television pictures showed officials helping him to climb back out and onto the road, where he jumped gingerly back on his bike to finish the race.

“We played it well. I attacked to put a little bit of pressure on our group, I wanted to help Julian,” Gilbert added.

“Tactically, we did well, but I crashed and it was all my fault. I simply took the wrong line.

“I fell onto rocks and, when I landed, I thought I’d been broken apart. I’ve had a lucky escape. I was lucky after I crashed yesterday. I have a fracture on the kneecap. I will be off the bike for a few weeks. 4-5 weeks I think. After every crash, I stand up and fight back,” Gilbert told the Quick Step Floors racing team’s Facebook page.

The race ends Sunday on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

(With inputs from AFP)