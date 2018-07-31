Making her KIA Super League debut for Lancashire Thunder, Indian T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a four and a six with her team needing 8 runs from three balls at the Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday.

Chasing 149 to win against the Surrey Stars, the Thunder won by five wickets and a ball to spare.

A couple of days after Indian vice-captain smashed the fastest half century in the Super League (and the joint-fastest T20 fifty of all time), Kaur made her mark in the league in memorable fashion.

With 11 needed from the final over, Kaur took a single off the first ball. The next ball saw Thunder lose a wicket, but Kaur was back on strike. With 10 needed off four balls, Kaur hit a two, followed by a four and then finished with a massive six over midwicket.

WHAT A WAY TO WIN!



Indian star @ImHarmanpreet smashes a huge six to win it on her @LancsCricketWMN debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dC4ciEZrw7 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 31, 2018

Harmanpreet basically sacrificed Elllie Threlkeld to get back on strike... she really HAD to win the game after doing that... and she did - that's what you pay your overseas to do! — CRICKETher 🏏 (@crickether) July 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Mandhana continued her fine form scoring an unbeaten 43 and topping the Super League batting charts, while guiding Western Storm to a nine-wicket win overs Vipers.