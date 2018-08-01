The 2018 badminton world championships in Nanjing, China, were denied the first major upset of the tournament as fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth pulled through a tense three-game match against the unseeded Pablo Abian of Spain.

Srikanth needed over an hour to finally get past the world No 48, who is eight years his senior, 21-15, 12-21, 21-14.

Both players traded the early points before Srikanth managed to break away after the first interval, taking the first game rather comfortably. However, Abian put up a spirited challenge in the second game, putting forward his A-game which mixed good defence with attack that caught Srikanth on the backfoot.

As Abian gained confidence, Srikanth began committing a slew of unforced errors after the interval of the second game and allowed the Spaniard to win seven points in a row from 12-10 and eventually take the match into a decider.

Srikanth was able to regain his composure during the switch of ends and tightened up his game as the decider began. A bunch of spectacular long rallies followed, the points of which were exchanged between the two. In one of the more memorable ones, Abian had Srikanth diving to his left, then right, then again left before the Spaniard won the point that gave him a 10-7 lead. Suddenly, the match was in upset territory.

However, the former world No 1 was able to dig into his tank after the final switch of ends, unleashing three back-to-back unplayable smashes that allowed him to retake the lead at 14-12. It was then Abian’s turn to get nervous and commit errors, as Srikanth won seven of the next nine points to seal the match.

Srikanth will next take on Malaysia’s Daren Liew in the third round on Thursday.