European Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith claims 100 and 200 metres double

Norwegian 17-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith swept to double gold at the European athletics championships on Saturday.
Ingebrigtsen captured the 5000m title to add to the 1500m he won 24 hours earlier.
The teenager edged out his brother Henrik with France’s Morhad Amdouni, who was the 10,000m champion, claiming bronze.
Already the youngest ever European champion by winning the 1500m, Ingebrigtsen crossed the line in 13 minutes and 17.06 seconds, with Henrik in 13:18.75 and Amdouni clocking 13:19.14.
France’s Mahiedine Mekhissi, who had won the 3000m steeplechase for his fifth career European title on Thursday, pulled out of the race earlier in the day.
Asher-Smith, 22, won the 200m to complete the sprint double after she had become the first British woman to claim the 100m title since 1962.
The defending champion triumphed in 21.89 seconds, the best time in the world this year.
Olympic Games silver medallist Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands was second in 22.14 s to add to her bronze in the 100m. Another Dutchwoman Jamile Samuel was third in 22.37 s.
“I think it was a mix of joy and shock,” Asher-Smith told the BBC.
“Things in my life don’t usually go to plan, nothing had gone wrong so I was wondering what was going to go wrong and I got across the line, looked at the time and honestly can’t believe it.”
Asher-Smith will now bid for an historic treble on Sunday when she runs in the 4x100m relay final.
No British athlete has ever taken all three titles at a major championships before.
Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic became the first woman to win five European golds with victory in the discus thanks to a throw of 67.62m.
The 28-year-old double Olympic champion finished ahead of German pair, Nadine Mueller and Shanice Craft.
Poland’s Adam Kszczot won a third successive men’s 800m title, taking revenge on French runner Pierre-Ambroise Bosse who defeated him for the gold at the world championships in London last year.
Kszczot, 28, won in a time of 1 minute and 44.59 seconds with Sweden’s Andreas Kramer taking silver and Bosse managing third place.
Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic took victory in the women’s 400 m in 50.41 seconds, the best European time this season.
The 25-year-old finished ahead of Greece’s Maria Belibasaki (50.45) and Lisanne de Witte who was third in a new Dutch record of 50.77.
Germany’s Mateusz Przybylko delighted the Berlin Olympic Stadium crowd by taking gold in the men’s high jump with a leap of 2.35m.
Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus was second with 2.33m while Russia’s Ilya Ivanyuk, competing as a neutral athlete, was third on 2.31m.
Malaika Mihambo then made it a double German celebration with victory in the women’s long jump with a best performance of 6.75m, two centimetres better than Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh and five centimetres ahead of Shara Proctor of Britain.
Belgian brothers Dylan, Jonathan and Kevin Borlee as well as teammate Jonathan Sacoor took gold in the men’s 4x400m relay, defending their title in the process.
In a time of 2 minutes and 59.47 seconds, the Belgium squad finished ahead of Great Britain, who had 400m individual champion Matthew Hudson-Smith in their line-up, while Spain took bronze.
Poland claimed the women’s 4x400m ahead of France and Great Britain.