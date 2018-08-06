Asian Games 2018

Athletics: Tintu Luka out of Asian Games after failing to recover from heel injury

The reigning 800-metre silver medallist was scheduled to appear for a trial on August 15.

by 

Incheon Asian Games’ 800-metre silver medallist Tintu Luka will not feature in this edition of the continental multi-sporting event as she has pulled out of the confirmatory trials called by the Athletics Federation of India on August 15.

Luka was scheduled to appear for a confirmatory trial, along with three other athletes, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15 if she was to be considered for the Asian Games, but now she has pulled out of it.

Her mentor and sprint legend PT Usha has written to the AFI, stating that her ward will not be able to take part in the confirmatory trial as she has not recovered from her heel injury.

National record holder Luka, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, has been suffering from a heel injury and she did not take part in the June 26-29 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Guwahati, which served as the qualifying event for the Jakarta Games.

She also did not take part in the recent Gold Coast Commonwealth Games also due to injury. “Luka has pulled out of the confirmatory trials and hence she will not take part in the Jakarta Asian Games. We have written to the AFI that she will not be able to take part because she has not recovered fully from the heel injury,” a source close to Usha told PTI.

“Luka can run with a normal running shoe but she is not being able to run wearing spikes. So, she has decided not to take part in the confirmatory trials,” the source added.

Luka’s name was also not included in the list of Indian contingent submitted by the Indian Olympic Association and cleared by the Sports Ministry. The AFI said that the confirmatory trials will be held as scheduled on August 15. Athletics has the biggest number of participants with 50 out of 572 Indian athletes taking part in the Asian Games.

