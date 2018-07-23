Indian athletics

Athletics: Fit-again Tintu Luka to undergo confirmatory trial in August to secure Asian Games berth

The 2014 silver medallist, will run her 800-metre race at Tiruvanthapuram on August 15.

by 
Asian Athletics Championships 2017/Facebook

Middle-distance runner Tintu Luka will undergo a confirmatory trial in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15 as she makes a bid to make the cut for next month’s Asian Games.

Luka, who has not competed this year as she was recovering from an injury, will run her 800-metre race at the IG Chandrasekharan Nair Police Stadium in the Kerala capital. She was named in the 51-member Indian team for the Asian Games subject to a confirmatory trial.

The national record holder Luka, who won a silver in the 2014 Asian Games, did not take part in the June 26-29 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Guwahati due to a heel injury. She also did not take part in the Federation Cup in March, which had served as the selection trial for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

High jumper B Chetan and long jumpers Nayana James and Neena Pinto have also been asked to appear for confirmatory trials in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15.

Juana Murmu (400m hurdles), Sandeep Kumari (discus throw), Anu Rani (javelin throw) and Naveen Chikara (shot put) have been told to undergo the confirmatory trials at NIS Patiala on August 15 while Monika Chaudhary (1500m) will do the same in Thimphu in Bhutan (where she is currently training) on the same day.

All the race walkers named in the Indian team have been asked to appear for fitness trials at SAI Center in Bangalore. Sandeep Kumar (50km race walk) has been asked to undergo the fitness trial on July 28 while Khushbir Kaur, Soumya Baby, K Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat – all 20km race walk – have been told to the same on August 18 at the same place.

The AFI is expected to announce the names of some more athletes to appear for trials in a day or two. In the team announced earlier in the month, 11 were named subject to the confirmatory trails.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.