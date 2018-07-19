Scroll

The way Ozil retired was out of order: Kroos denies racism within German football team

Ozil had retired from international football, accusing German FA (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel of racism.

by 
Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil | JUAN MABROMATA/AFP

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says Mesut Ozil was ‘out of order’ to make accusations of racism within the German set up as he retired from international football last month.

“Basically Mesut is a long-serving national team player and deserved a better exit as a footballer,” Kroos, 28, told German daily Bild.

“I have played with Mesut for many years and know that he is a nice guy. But the way he retired was out of order.”

“The proportion of his statement which was fair and justified was unfortunately overshadowed by a much higher proportion of nonsense.”

“I think he himself knows that racism does not exist within the national team and the DFB.”

“On the contrary, we are always committed to diversity and integration. Mesut was a good example of that, like many of our team mates.”

Ozil, 29, created a furore last month when he retired from international football in an explosive three-part statement in which he accused German FA (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel of racism.

‘No question of racism within the team’

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” wrote Ozil, sparking a racism storm in Germany and triggering fierce debate about integration.

Ozil fell offside with German fans and was booed during pre-World Cup friendlies after he and fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan posed for pictures with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, raising questions about the pair’s loyalty to Germany.

Only a handful of Germany players have spoken about the saga, which captain Manuel Neuer described as ‘stressful’ while Thomas Mueller said there is “no question of racism within the team”.

Head coach Joachim Loew has yet to comment

Missed opportunity

Real Madrid star Kroos says Arsenal midfielder Ozil, who like Gundogan has Turkish roots, was wrong to meet with Erdogan and then wait two months before breaking his silence.

“Mesut was criticised for the photo - and rightly so,” said Kroos. “And he missed the chance to explain himself.

“Nevertheless, he was completely supported by the coaching staff and the (national) team. Later he was - like the rest of us - criticised for the performance at the World Cup.

“The type of criticism was certainly not always at a good (justified) level - but then you have to deal with that as a player.”

In the first game since their World Cup debacle, Germany, who plummeted to 15th in the FIFA rankings, will host world champions France, who have claimed top ranking, in Munich on September 6 in the newly-launched Nations League tournament.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew has promised sweeping changes and Kroos has resisted the urge to retire.

“Yes, I will continue until Euro 2020 and have set the big goal that we will be far more successful than last time,” said Kroos.

However, Kroos says the squad Loew selects must find the necessary drive that was so badly missing in Russia.

“We have to be greedy and more forceful again, as far as goal-scoring is concerned,” added Kroos.

“And we have to be more unpleasant to play against in terms of defence - without just defending.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.