Live

Asian Games, Day 3, live: India’s Tuesday begins with archery, kabaddi, rowing, shooting, swimming

All the updates from Jakarta and Palembang on Tuesday.

by 
AFP/PTI

Indian players will be in action in as many as 17 sports on Tuesday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.

Live updates

7.57 am: Men’s 50m Freestyle Swimming

Virdhawal Khade has a fantastic swim in his seeded heat, topping it with a timing of 22.52 seconds! This should be good enough to get him into the final.

7.52 am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification

India’s Sanjeev Rajput is on top of the table after the first two kneeling rounds, in which he shot 98 and 89.

7.48 am: Men’s Singles Sculls Rowing

India’s Dattu Bhokanal tops his heat with a timing of 7:45.71 and this means he has qualified for the final.

7.45 am: Men’s 50m Freestyle Swimming

India’s Anshul Kothari tops his heat, which had swimmers without a qualification time, with a timing of 23.83 seconds. However, that time is unlikely to be good enough to make the final.

7.35 am: Women’s kabaddi

Within the first five minutes, India have inflicted the first all-out on Sri Lanka and taken a 10-0 lead. The Indians are toying with the Lankans.

7.30 am: The Indian women’s kabaddi team is set to take on Sri Lanka in a group match. Stay tuned...

7.20 am: ICYMI, the no-alcohol policy at the Asian Games Village has not gone down well with some of the coaches and officials travelling with India’s athletes. Some have even tried to smuggle alcohol into the Village but with little success, reported PTI.

7.15 am: Japanese swimmers managed to save their nation’s face, somewhat, on Monday after the expulsion of four basketball players for using the services of sex workers in a Jakarta red-light district.

Teenager Rikako Ikee won the women’s 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly, while Kanako Watanabe took the women’s 200m breaststroke gold. Japan also beat China in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, taking their tally to four golds in swimming.

Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 3 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

After Vinesh Phogat added a second gold to India’s kitty on Monday, the Indian contingent will continue its medal hunt on Tuesday, with the archers joining the wrestlers and shooters in taking centerstage. India’s medal tally so far is five – two gold, two silver and one bronze – which is the eighth best so far.

Vinesh Phogat was obviously the story of Monday, as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games. Here is her story.

If you missed the action on Day 2, you can get a recap of all the updates here.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.