Asian Games, Day 3, live: India’s Tuesday begins with archery, kabaddi, rowing, shooting, swimming
All the updates from Jakarta and Palembang on Tuesday.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 17 sports on Tuesday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
7.57 am: Men’s 50m Freestyle Swimming
Virdhawal Khade has a fantastic swim in his seeded heat, topping it with a timing of 22.52 seconds! This should be good enough to get him into the final.
7.52 am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification
India’s Sanjeev Rajput is on top of the table after the first two kneeling rounds, in which he shot 98 and 89.
7.48 am: Men’s Singles Sculls Rowing
India’s Dattu Bhokanal tops his heat with a timing of 7:45.71 and this means he has qualified for the final.
7.45 am: Men’s 50m Freestyle Swimming
India’s Anshul Kothari tops his heat, which had swimmers without a qualification time, with a timing of 23.83 seconds. However, that time is unlikely to be good enough to make the final.
7.35 am: Women’s kabaddi
Within the first five minutes, India have inflicted the first all-out on Sri Lanka and taken a 10-0 lead. The Indians are toying with the Lankans.
7.30 am: The Indian women’s kabaddi team is set to take on Sri Lanka in a group match. Stay tuned...
7.20 am: ICYMI, the no-alcohol policy at the Asian Games Village has not gone down well with some of the coaches and officials travelling with India’s athletes. Some have even tried to smuggle alcohol into the Village but with little success, reported PTI.
7.15 am: Japanese swimmers managed to save their nation’s face, somewhat, on Monday after the expulsion of four basketball players for using the services of sex workers in a Jakarta red-light district.
Teenager Rikako Ikee won the women’s 100m freestyle and the 50m butterfly, while Kanako Watanabe took the women’s 200m breaststroke gold. Japan also beat China in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, taking their tally to four golds in swimming.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 3 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
After Vinesh Phogat added a second gold to India’s kitty on Monday, the Indian contingent will continue its medal hunt on Tuesday, with the archers joining the wrestlers and shooters in taking centerstage. India’s medal tally so far is five – two gold, two silver and one bronze – which is the eighth best so far.
