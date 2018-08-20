Asian Games, Day 2, live: India’s Monday begins with shooting, badminton, rowing and swimming
All the updates from Jakarta and Palembang, as India got their Asian Games campaign up and running.
Indian sportspersons are in action in as many as 10 sports on Monday. Here is the entire schedule for India on Day 2.
Live updates
7.15 am: Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification
India’s Ravi Kumar shoots a 103.7 in the first round. The leader, China’s Haoran Yang, shot 106.4.
6.30 am: Day 2 has begun! Women’s trap shooting qualification and equestrian dressage are the first events.
For India, there is a chance for both shooters to qualify in trap. On Sunday, Shreyasi Singh had shot a perfect score of 25 in the third round of qualification to rise up to second in the table with a total of 71 out of 75, while Seema Tomar was fourth overall a total of 71, but stands. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko topped the table after Day 1, missing only one target out of 75 across three rounds.
6.10 am: Sushil Kumar has not won an official international wrestling bout outside the Commonwealth Games or Commonwealth Championships in the last four years.
Read: Will the Asian Games defeat bring the curtain down on the Indian’s illustrious career?
5.45 am: As we wait for the action on day 2 to begin, here’s a quick recap of how India won their first medal on day 1 – - a bronze in 10m air rifle mixed team.
Read: Experience counts: Apurvi Chandela, Ravi Kumar show the value of consistency with Asian Games bronze
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 2 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Monday will see Indian sportspersons in action in shooting, badminton, wrestling, kabaddi and hockey, among other sports.
India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia lived up to the expectations by winning the country’s first gold medal of the Games on Sunday. Punia brought smiles and relief to the Indian camp which was jolted by the early exit of star wrestler Sushil Kumar. Here is Abhijeet Kulkarni on whether the Asian Games defeat will bring the curtain down on Sushil Kumar’s illustrious career.
Earlier on Sunday, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar showed the value of consistency by winning India’s first medal in Indonesia, with a bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. If you missed it, Zenia D’Cunha has got you covered here.
The Indian women’s hockey team also got their campaign started with an 8-0 thrashing of hosts Indonesia. Gurjit Kaur bagged a hat-trick. Here is a recap.
If you missed the action on Day 1, here is our live blog for Sunday and here are all the results.