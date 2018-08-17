Asian Games: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m air pistol final

Shooters continued to impress at the ongoing Asian Games as both Indians in the fray qualified for the final of the men’s 10m air pistol on Tuesday morning, with 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary topping the table and India debutant Abhishek Verma, 29, finishing sixth.
Chaudhary scored a stunning 586 in the qualifications, with scores of 99, 99, 93, 98, 98, 99. His three scores of 99 meant that the one 93 didn’t harm him as the teenager finished ahead of Korea’s multiple-Olympic champion Jin Jingoh, who scored 584.
Verma scored 580 with a breakup 96, 97, 95, 96, 97, 99, a consistent line in his first event for the country.
The final will be held later today.
Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh teen had bagged the gold in 10m air pistol with a junior world record score at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl in Germany with a superb 243.7 in the final. As for the Haryana senior, he had sealed his spot in the Indian team for the Asiad after shooting 585 in qualification and then winning the gold beating Jitu Rai and Amanpreet Singh in the Selection Trials 5 in June.