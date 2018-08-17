Two out of two: Indian women also suffer a shock defeat to Iran in Asian Games kabaddi, take silver

Iran hurt India’s pride in kabaddi yet again as it delivered a second straight knockout punch to the sport’s most successful nation. The two-time champions were shocked 24-27 in a thrilling final with the favourites settling for silver.

India’s raiders disappointed in the title clash as Iran came from behind to jolt them in the second half. The Iranian women emulated their male counterparts, who had shocked seven-time champions India in the semi-finals on Friday.

It was the defending champions that took the upper hand in the contest. Payel and Sonali were effective with their raids while the defenders held fort to give India an early 7-3 lead. The most dangerous looking Iranian during that passage of play was Azadeh Saidisiahbidi but she was forced out after a successful tackle.

Slowly, Iran clawed their way back and the pressure was mounting on India after Randeep Kaur unsuccessful’s raid reduced the deficit to just one point. Randeep though made amends in the next attempt, though, with a two-point raid, pushing India ahead at 13-8.

Azadeh touched out Ritu and Manpreet while captain Payel was caught by the Iranian defenders but India still lead at half-time with the score at 13-11. Iran’s early blitz in the second half – scoring six points in a row – left India stunned. Iran marched to a 17-13 lead with an all out.

With just two minutes to go, Sakshi Kumari earned two points with a successful raid to keep India’s hopes alive. There was drama towards the end with Indians hot on their opponents’ heels. Iranians, however, held their nerves to hand India their second consecutive disappointments in as many days in kabaddi.