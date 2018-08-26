Asian Games, Day 8, live: India’s Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu qualify for 400m hurdles final
All the live action and updates from India’s events in Jakarta and Palembang on Saturday.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 15 sports on Sunday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
9.15 am: Athletics
India’s Anu Raghavan finishes third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with 56.77 seconds and this means she directly qualifies for the final.
Oh, hang on...Jauna Murmu has also made it! The scorecard has been updated and shows that she was not disqualified. She makes the cut for the final as one of the two fastest losers. So India will have two finalists in the women’s 400m hurdles.
9.10 am: Canoe
India finish fifth in their heat of the men’s TBR 500m with a time of 2:24.806. They will go into repechage.
9.08 am: Athletics
India’s Jauna Murmu crosses the finish line in fourth position in her women’s 400m hurdles heats with a time of 59.20 seconds, but the final scorecard shows that she has been disqualified. Still not clear as to why she was disqualified. Will update you as we get the news.
8.50 am: The table tennis action has begun, with India’s women’s team first taking on Qatar in their group match.
The women’s 400m hurdles is also about to begin, with India’s Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan in the fray.
8.45 am: Shooting
In the men’s skeet qualification, Sheeraz Sheikh scores 23/25 in the fourth series to take his total to 95/100, while Angad Vir Singh Bajwa has 94 points with a 22 in his fourth. One more series to go to decide the final lineup.
8.39 am: ICYMI, the upsets kept rolling out of the badminton courts as world champion Kento Momota crashed out on Saturday at the hands of Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting. The 21-year-old beat the Japanese world No 4 21-18, 21-18 and then collapsed on the court in disbelief.
“Thank God I could win today’s match and win against Momota,” the world No 12 told reporters, as quoted by AFP. “I was trying a new strategy with my coach and thankfully it worked. Nothing special, but was just more focused on today’s game.”
8.10 am: ICYMI, there was an invader on the athletics track on Saturday during the 100m hurdles heats. Pretty sure this guy would have aced the hurdles and won a gold had he been allowed to compete.
7.43 am: Shooting
On day 2 of the women’s skeet qualification, India’s Rashmi Rathore has shot a 23/25 in the fourth series to take her total to 91/100. She currently is in ninth position and would definitely need more than 23 in the final round to make the cut for the final. Ganemat Sekhon could only manage a 22 in the fourth series, which takes her total to 90.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 8 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
On the second Sunday of the Games, India will be looking to add to the 29 medals won from the first week.
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal would look to end a long wait for a women’s singles medal for India at the Asiad, as they play their quarter-finals. Athletics will feature Hima Das and Muhammed Anas in the 400m finals, and they are favourites to finish on the podium.
In shooting, skeet events move into day two of qualification followed by the finals.
The table tennis team gets its campaign underway as well while the bridge teams, with medals already assured, would look for a place in the final.
