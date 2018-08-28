Asian Games, Day 10, live: Indians will be going for gold in archery, athletics and badminton
Catch all the live action, news and updates from Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 13 sports on Tuesday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day 10 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Indians will be contesting finals in three sports on Tuesday: badminton, athletics and archery.
The women’s singles final in badminton between PV Sindhu and world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying is the biggest match to watch out for today. Sindhu created history on Monday, becoming the first Indian to reach a badminton final at the Asian Games after defeating Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10.
The Indian men’s and women’s compound archery teams will also look to end the day with gold. Hima Das and Dutee Chand, who won medals on Sunday, will return to action for the women’s 200m qualification.
Action continues in the team events in table tennis and squash, while India’s boxers will also take to the ring.
How many medals can India win on Tuesday?