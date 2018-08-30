Asian Games hockey live, India vs Malaysia: Men in blue look to enter second straight final
India, who are on a eight-match winning streak, are the favourites to defend their Asian Games gold medal.
Live updates
03:45 pm
Road to the semi-final:-
India: beat Indonesia 17-0, beat Hong Kong China 26-0, beat Japan 8-0, beat Korea 5-3, beat Sri Lanka 20-0
Malaysia: beat Kazakhstan 16-2, beat Thailand 10-0, beat Bangladesh 7-0, lost to Pakistan 1-4, beat Oman 7-0
03:37 pm The Malaysian team warming up for the game against India.
03:30 pm: “Every experience is an opportunity to learn and grow and I hope you will be rich in experience and richer in your ambitions after the Asian Games.”
- Indian captain PR Sreejesh to his teammates in an inspiring letter.
03:25 pm: With the confidence of scoring 76 goals so far in the tournament and on an eight-match winning streak (including the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand after the Champions Trophy), India have established themselves as the firm favourites to clinch the gold medal again and book their spot in the 2020 Olympics. But Malaysia, the second-highest ranked side in Asia, have troubled India in the recent past when not expected.
FIH Rankings:
India: 5
Malaysia: 12
03:21 pm: A breakdown of India’s goalscoring exploits in the group stage:
|Against
|FIELD GOALS (SCORED/ATTEMPTED)
| PC
(SCORED/ATTEMPTED)
| PENALTY STROKES
(SCORED/ATTEMPTED)
|Indonesia
|10/28
|6/11
|1/1
|Hong Kong China
|17/39
|9/21
|0/0
|Japan
|6/16
|1/6
|1/1
|Korea
|4/10
|0/5
|1/1
|Sri Lanka
|12/29
|7/16
|1/1
03:18 pm: Indian captain PR Sreejesh wrote an inspiring letter to his teammates, talking about the importance of the Games. That and more, in this behind the scenes look. Read about it here.
03: 10 pm Hello guys! Lot’s of sporting action today, eh? (with the third Test between India and England starting). Good that you are here though. For, this is India’s first high pressure match of the tournament. They have won five games win five matches in this edition of the Asian Games. Four, they won with huge margins. Also, they are on an eight-match winning streak. And, they have scored 76 goals in this tournament alone (yeah, you read that right). All of this make Sreejesh and his men the firm favorites of this semi-final against Malaysia.