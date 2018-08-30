England vs India, 4th Test, day 1 Live: Bumrah dismisses Jennings for a duck
The hosts lead the series 2-1.
After being 0-2 down in the series, India made a spirited comeback at Trent Bridge. Can India level the series at Southampton?
Live updates
WICKET! ENGLAND 1/1 in 2.1 Overs | K Jennings lbw b Bumrah 0 (4)
Jennings leaves a delivery that seamed back into him late and is caught plumb in front. The umpire had no hesitation raising his finger. His poor run continues. What a start for India.
ENGLAND 1/0 in 2 Over
Ishant Sharma starts well, beating Cook with a peach outside off-side off. The Indian pacer gets good shape and it’s a maiden over.
ENGLAND 1/0 in 1 Over
Bumrah immediately has Cook in a spot of bother with a delivery that angled away from the former England captain. He gets off the mark in the third ball of the match, tucking away a delivery down the leg side. Bumrah gets back his rhythm, though, beating Jennings with a peach.
3:28 pm: Jennnings and Cook are making their way to the pitch. Bumrah has the ball.
3:20 pm: Kohli has has had some wretched luck with the toss. Root has won it four in a row.
3:04 pm: Kohli said at the toss that he was looking to bat first too. Root said, “It’s an opportunity for Moeen to come in and prove the form he’s been in over the last few weeks. [Bairstow] will be fine at four.”
Ben Stokes has suffered a niggle, says Joe Root. The all-rounder, though, is still a part of the XI. Woakes, as reported earlier, suffered an injury. Kohli thinks it is the “best pitch of the series”.
Importantly, VIRAT KOHLI GOES WITH AN UNCHANGED XI – something that has not happened in 45 Tests, stretching back to 2014.
England win toss and Joe Root opts to bat first
It’s toss time
2:53 pm: “No major rain issues,” says Sanjay Manjarekar at the pitch report. The pitch has a few grass patches. He says the team winning the toss will try to bat first.
2:50 pm: India’s ‘best ever’ pace attack can make the tag its own if team clinches series win in England, writes Chetan Narula – READ
2:48 pm: Odds stacked against India as they look to plot series comeback in Southampton, writes Anand – READ
2:43 pm: India’s batsmen showed character at Trent Bridge but being consistent will be a tougher ask, writes Kushal – READ
2:33 pm: England announced their side yesterday. Moeen Ali makes his comeback while all-rounder Sam Curran returns as Chris Woakes misses out after suffering a niggle. – READ
2:32 pm: There is a tinge of grass coating on the wicket. There will be little surprise if the team winning the toss opt to bat first.
02:30 pm: Kohli has changed his lineup in each of the 38 Tests he has captained India. Yesterday, he hinted at not changing the side that won him the previous Test – READ
Hello and welcome to the live updates of day one of England vs India at Southampton. In the history of Test cricket, only Don Bradman’s Australia have come back from being 0-2 down to win a series. There is a new-found belief in Virat Kohli’s side after a thumping 203-run win at Trent Bridge.
Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback from injury played such a key role in India making inroads with the ball. Who can forget the pacer’s deadly spell late on day four, which virtually sealed the game in India’s favour. Meanwhile, Kohli, after doing a bulk of the heavy lifting in the first two Tests saw Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane return to form in some style.
There were runs from Shikhar Dhawan as well and KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, despite not contributing with the bat, impressed with their catching abilities. India’s improved catching behind the stumps played a key role in fortunes smiling brightly in the visitors’ favour.