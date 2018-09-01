Asian Games hockey live, India v Pakistan: Akashdeep gives India an early lead
India and Paksitan were favoured to play the final but lost to Malaysia and Japan, respectively, in the semis.
Live updates
End of first quarter, India 1-0 Pakistan: A blistering first quarter. Not one uneventful moment. India have capitalised on the early pressure they built on Pakistan and scored through Akashdeep Singh. They came very close to scoring the second goal in the dying seconds of the first quarter but Mandeep Singh’s shot went just wide.
First quarter (2 minutes to go) India 1-0 Pakistan: India’s passing quality has gone down a little in the last couple of minutes. Losing possession often. The long balls are being intercepted by Pakistan.
First quarter (4 minutes to go) India 1-0 Pakistan: Almost another goal for India. Harmanpreet sent a long ball from the half-line. Lalit Upadhyay couldn’t judge the flight of the ball and misses it near the goalmouth.
First quarter (6 minutes to go) India 1-0 Pakistan: India quickly moving the ball from defence to attack. Their long balls have worked superbly so far.
First quarter (8 minutes to go) India 1-0 Pakistan: You could see that the Indians, despite the loss against Malaysia, are high on energy. The pace has been blistering by both teams.
First quarter (10 minutes to go) India 1-0 Pakistan: Pakistani make a quick counterattack. They make a good attempt, beat goalkeeper Sreejesh and the ball hit the post, touched the goal line but doesn’t go inside it. Pakistan think it was a goal, go for a referral and lose it.
GOAL! The Indian supporters go berserk with that goal by Akashdeep Singh. Lalit Kumar burst into the Pakistani circle, from the left, he reverse-hits to Akashdeep in the opposite end of the net. Akashdeep hits it to the top left corner of the net.
First quarter (13 minutes to go) India 0-0 Pakistan: Good, brisk start by India. They have kept the ball to themselves. Passing well and close to the Pakistan circle, putting them under pressure.
The teams are out, a raucous crowd in the stands chanting, “jeetega, jeetega, India jeetega”, reminding us that this is India vs Pakistan – used to be a much more high voltage affair though.
Journey to the bronze medal match:-
India: beat Indonesia 17-0, beat Hong Kong China 26-0, beat Japan 8-0, beat Korea 5-3, beat Sri Lanka 20-0, lost to Malaysia 2-2 (6-7 in shootouts)
Pakistan: beat Thailand 10-0, beat Kazakhstan 16-0, beat Malaysia 4-1, beat Bangladesh 5-0, lost to Japan 0-1
3:30 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the bronze medal match between India and Pakistan. These two teams were touted to meet in the final. It was a shock that they, especially India, lost in the semi-final stage. For they were the highest ranked team in the tournament and were expected to win and book a spot in the Olympics. Now they will have to fight for bronze. The last time the Indian men’s hockey team finished without a medal at the Asian Games was in 2006. They’d be down after missing the final. But they need to be at their best to defeat Pakistan today.