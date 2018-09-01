Asian Games 2018, Day 14, live: Boxer Amit Panghal, India’s women’s squash team look for gold
Catch all the live news and updates from Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian athletes will be in action in seven sports on Saturday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
7.55 am: Canoe
Some not so great news to start the day for India as Prakant Sharma and Jamesboy Singh Oinam finish ninth and last in the Canoe Double (C2) 200m men’s A-final. They finished with a time of 41.152 seconds. China’s Xing Song and Li Qiang, who got the gold, won it with a time of 36.940 seconds.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day 14 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Saturday is the last day of action for the Indian contingent. Looking to add to India’s 13 gold medals would be Amit Panghal (boxing), and Joshna Chinappa and Co (women’s squash team).
Another medal event to look forward to would be the men’s hockey bronze playoff where two disappointed teams in India and Pakistan would take each other on.
Watch out for medals in bridge as well, as three men’s pairs, two mixed pairs and one women’s pair are in the the finals of their respective events.
If you missed the action on day 13, here is a round-up.