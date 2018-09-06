indian sport

Kabaddi fiasco: Indian team doesn't turn up, confusions galore at federation's trials

Neither the men’s nor the women’s national team came for the trials due to a confusion over the interpretation of the court order.

by 
Screengrab

Confusion reigned supreme at the trials conducted by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), with a rival association’s players turning up for a match that was never scheduled against the Indian squads.

Neither the men’s nor the women’s national team came for the trials as it came to light that a Delhi High Court’s order dated August 2, was misinterpreted by the petitioners from the rival New Kabaddi Federation of India (NKFI).

The NKFI had conducted their own trials in Bengaluru last month and selected the men’s and women’s squads with an eye on a trial match against the national teams that took part in the Asian Games.

The NKFI’s allegation is that there has been rampant malpractices with regards to selection of the Indian teams for Jakarta Asian Games.

The Delhi High Court order clause 9 (i) states: “The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India – respondent no 4 shall conduct a selection process which shall commence from 15th September, 2018 at 11 am.”

There was no mention that national teams are required to take part in the trial process.

When the petitioner’s lawyer Bharat Nagar was asked that nowhere in the court order it is stated that senior India teams need to come for selection trials, he replied: “Well that’s an interpretation. We will submit our prayer that we came for trials but Indian team didn’t turn up.”

When asked that since it was only mentioned trials, why did the players of the rebel body (NKFI), who got all kitted up, not compete against other aspirants, the advocate said: “But we had come here to play the national team.”

It was a sorry sight for all those players whom NKFI had roped in promising a trial. In fact, it was learnt that most of the players who had come under the rebel association’s banner have not been part of national camp for a long time.

As it eventually panned out, the AKFI, following court orders, conducted an open trial where girls from all age groups competed in front of observer Justice SP Garg.

There was only one AKFI office-bearer, assistant secretary Deoraj Chaturvedi, who was present and he ran for cover when scribes asked him about the manner in which trials were being conducted.

“Why are the trials being conducted?” he was asked and he replied: “I am only following the Honourable Court’s Order,” Chaturvedi replied.

When asked what exactly is the Court Order, his answer was even more baffling. “I don’t know what the Court’s order is. You people please read it,” he replied. “Please leave me as I am a paid employee. My post is that of assistant secretary but I am a salaried employee. My job was to get referees and look after arrangements and I have done that,” Chaturvedi said.

When asked what will happen when these U-16 and U-19 girls win their matches, his answer was: “I don’t know”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.