Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez score as Bayern consign Leverkusen to third straight defeat

The three defeats have seen Bayer Leverkusen get off to their worst-ever start in a Bundesliga campaign.

AFP

Goals from Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez helped Bayern Munich maintain their grip on the top of the table as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Saturday, plunging their opponents into an early season crisis.

With three defeats in three, Leverkusen have made their worst ever start to a Bundesliga campaign.

Leverkusen got off to a dream start when Thiago’s handball gave them a penalty in the second minute.

Manuel Neuer initially denied Kevin Volland from 12 yards, but the spot-kick was ordered re-taken for players encroaching into the area and Wendell smashed in the retake.

Leverkusen’s joy was short-lived, as Corentin Tolisso prodded in the equaliser just four minutes later, and Robben fired Bayern ahead with a superb volley on 20 minutes.

“It wasn’t easy today, but luckily we bounced back quickly,” Robben told Sky. “I don’t want to criticise my team-mates, but everybody needs to pull their weight when we are pressing.”

Leverkusen’s fate seemed sealed when Karim Bellarabi was sent off for a reckless challenge on Rafinha ten minutes from time, and James Rodriguez added Bayern’s third in the 89th minute.

Champions League debut

Schalke have also lost three out of three after they were plunged further into crisis in a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the late game.

The early-season nightmare continued for Schalke when Matthias Ginter headed Gladbach ahead after just two minutes. The home side then took control of the first half, with several chances falling to Alassane Plea and Thorgan Hazard.

Schalke rallied before half-time, and both Salif Sane and Mark Uth forced saves from Yann Sommer. Uth found the net early in the second half, but was pulled back for offside.

Jonas Hofmann hit the post for Gladbach in the 73rd minute, but it was substitute Patrick Hermann who delivered the knockout blow a few minutes later, sweeping Oscar Wendt’s cross into the bottom corner. Breel Embolo’s swerving strike in stoppage time proved no more than a consolation goal.

Promoted Duesseldorf snatched a surprise 2-1 win over Hoffenheim, who make their Champions League debut next week.

Alfredo Morales headed Duesseldorf ahead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time. English youngster Reiss Nelson, on loan from Arsenal, appeared to save his team’s blushes when he scored on debut to make it 1-1.

The relief did not last long, though, as Dodi Lukebakio restored Duesseldorf’s lead from the penalty spot on 88 minutes.

Germany international Timo Werner scored twice to inspire RB Leipzig to their first win of the season in a 3-2 thriller against Hanover.

On his return to the starting eleven, Yussuf Poulsen nodded Leipzig ahead on ten minutes, before Niclas Fuellkrug blasted in an equaliser for Hanover a few minutes later.

Timo Werner twice linked up with Sweden striker Emil Forsberg on the counter-attack to put RB Leipzig 3-1 ahead, but the visitors were uncowed, and Miiko Albornoz quickly pulled a goal back with a curling shot into the top corner.

There was a flurry of late goals for Wolfsburg and Mainz, as Wolfsburg grabbed a late draw against Hertha Berlin and Mainz scored twice to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Augsburg.

After an uneventful first half, Javairo Dilrosun’s well-angled finish broke the deadlock just after the hour mark, before Yunnus Malli equalised from the penalty spot three minutes from time.

Ondrej Duda appeared to have won it for Hertha with a direct free-kick moments later, but Admir Mehmedi prodded in another equaliser to rescue a point for the home side.

“The fact that we twice came back from behind against such a defensively strong opponent says a lot about my team,” said Wolfsburg coach Bruno Labbadia.

After both sides had goals disallowed in the first half, the game was heading towards a goalless draw when Augsburg’s Dong-won Ji sent the ball flying into the bottom corner.

Mainz though, hit back with goals from Anthony Ujah and Alexandru Maxim turning the game on its head in the last six minutes.

Sponsored Content 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

