English Premier League

Chelsea’s Hazard gamble pays off, City’s attacking depth: Talking points from Premier League weekend

The Londoners remained staunch in their refusal to let Hazard leave, and the move seems to have paid off.

AFP

Both Chelsea and Liverpool maintained their perfect starts to the English top-flight season with wins over Cardiff and Tottenham respectively, while West Ham climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-1 success away to Everton that gave them a first league victory under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Here are five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Chelsea’s Hazard hard ball pays off

Liverpool’s upgrades in the transfer market meant they were expected to push City for the title, but Chelsea’s 100% start was not as confidently foreseen after a chaotic summer at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea caved in to Thibaut Courtois’s demands to join Real Madrid, but crucially didn’t do the same for Eden Hazard. The Belgian has starred rather than sulked at not getting his move, scoring a hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Cardiff to take his tally to five goals in just three starts under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Should Chelsea mount an unexpected title challenge, it will be down to their resilience in holding onto Hazard.

No let-up from Liverpool

The Merseyside club won the last of their then-record 18 English titles in 1990 – before the Premier League was formed – but optimism is growing after a statement 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur kept them on maximum points.

Manager Jurgen Klopp called it Liverpool’s best game of the season after a surprisingly easy afternoon at Wembley as Spurs struggled to penetrate until Erik Lamela’s injury-time strike.

Liverpool have so far amassed a perfect 15 points, trailing Chelsea on goal difference – even without any goals so far from Mohamed Salah, who totted up an astonishing 44 in all competitions last season.

Sane and Silva showcase City’s depth

It says much for the wealth of options on offer to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that he could afford to leave out last season’s Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane for the first month of the season.

Sane scored inside two minutes of his return to the starting line-up in a 3-0 cruise over Fulham on Saturday that kept City nestled just two points behind the leaders. Guardiola has been reportedly keen to improve Sane’s attitude, but the same can’t be said for Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese had to wait for his time to shine during City’s record-breaking campaign last season, but is currently Guardiola’s main man in midfield with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined by a long-term knee injury.

“It’s almost impossible to be more pleased with him (Silva) as a manager,” said Guardiola. “That’s why he deserves to play all the minutes he’s playing.”

Mourinho smiles at last

Jose Mourinho was relaxed and contented after Manchester United held on to beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday – a million miles away from his spikiness of recent weeks.

He singled out Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku for praise and even spoke warmly of the match officials when asked about the late sending-off of Nemanja Matic. “I don’t know,” he said. “The only thing I know is that (referee) Mike Dean was very good and the assistants were very good.”

And he drew a laugh when he joked about goal-scorer Chris Smalling’s new haircut. “He was good,” Mourinho said. “The only thing I don’t like in Chris at this moment is the haircut but I am nobody to tell him that.”

Hammers’ faith rewarded

Such is the febrile atmosphere of the Premier League, there was speculation that new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini, despite being given £100 million ($129 million) to spend on players in pre-season, might be sacked after starting the campaign with a run of four straight defeats.

But a 3-1 win away to Everton on Sunday quelled those concerns, at least for the time being, and gave the Chilean an extra reason to celebrate his 65th birthday.

As a former Manchester City manager, Pellegrini is aware of the rollercoaster nature of life in the Premier League, but victory at Goodison Park allowed him to proclaim a long-term vision for the east London club. “We score goals and always try to continue scoring goals. I saw the players working every day of the week... I am convinced and the players are convinced.”

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

