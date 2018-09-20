For Givson Moirangthem, Udanta Singh is more than an idol. Hailing from the same town as the Bengaluru FC winger, the Indian under-16 attacking midfielder terms his fellow Manipuri an ‘inspirational figure’.

“The only time that I saw Udanta come and practise at our local ground (many years ago), he was already a good player. I knew about him but I was too shy to talk to him,” admits Givson.

The other player from Moirang to make it to an Indian team in recent past is Dheeraj Singh, goalkeeper of the Indian under-17 World Cup team, and Givson wants to follow in his footsteps play in a World Cup.

“Ever since we qualified (for AFC), our only aim has been to make it to the final four. The top four Asian teams go through, so we want to reach there and qualify for 2019,” says Givson, who was inspired to take up the sport thanks to his brother who once played for Mohun Bagan.

Another player whose brother’s pursuit of the sport led to him taking up football is Bekey Oram, who’s brother Rakesh plays as a defensive midfielder for Indian Super League side Mumbai City. The brother has also inspired the Odisha player’s position, that of defensive midfielder but Bekey says his favourite match was a friendly against Hong Kong where he scored two goals and was named man of the match.

“As a defensive midfielder, I don’t normally score a lot. But that Hong Kong match was special for me. I scored two goals and we won the match. It gave me a lot of confidence as I scored not one, but two goals. I try and get forward as often as possible, says Jharsuguda-born Bekey, who is already part of the BFC age-group set-up.

While Bekey remembers the Hong Kong game for his brace, Aizawl’s Sailo feels the match that took them to the AFC Under-16 Championship and gave them the confidence that they can achieve the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. India drew 0-0 against Iraq to book their berth in the continental event.

“My favourite match was the one against Iraq because that was our last qualifier. We were very disciplined because we knew that match was crucial,” says Sailo, whose father plays for Mizoram Police in the Mizo Premier League.

Mumbai’s Ridge D’Mello also echos the same sentiments as the team prepares to take on Vietnam in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

“We have worked hard, and our coach Bibiano (Fernandes) has made sure that we have prepared well. I am very excited for the start of the championships,” says Ridge, a big fan of Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

India’s first target would be to make it to the quarterfinals from the group that also comprises Iran and Indonesia and then win that one match which will take them to the top four and the World Cup in Peru.