Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah won the Puskas award for the best goal of the season for his stunning effort in the Merseyside derby last season.

In what was a record-breaking season for the prolific Salah, the 26-year-old took his team to a Champions League final, scoring 44 goals in all competitions.

Among the many stunners that he scored during the season, the one against Everton stood out. The 26-year-old, from the right, blitzed his way past two defenders before smashing an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The ball hit the roof of the net.

Mohamed Salah wins the FIFA Puskas Award 2018 for this cracking goal against Everton! 🔴 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/MCn7zjd9S5 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) September 24, 2018

As always, there were many other contenders for the best goal award. Cristiano Ronaldo’s magical overhead kick against his current club Juventus while playing for Real Madrid was a sight to behold. So was Australian Riley McGree’s scorpion kick. Salah’s effort had a bit of everything: skill, intelligence, power, and precision.