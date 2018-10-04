India v West Indies, 1st Test, day one live: Prithvi Shaw off to a flier after KL Rahul falls early
Live updates from day one at Rajkot between India and West Indies.
Data check: As Prithvi Shaw gets 1st cap, a look at India's young Test debutants and how they fared.
Live updates
India 35/1 after 8 overs
SHOT! Two glorious straight drives by Cheteshwar Pujara in that Lewis over, two boundaries. Home comfort for Mr. Che.
Windies introduce spin early as Bishoo comes on.
After 7 overs, India 27/1
Gabriel continues to impress with pace and accuracy from one end. Fastest ball of 150.1 kph so far, with average over 140. Just a couple of singles in that over.
After 6 overs, India 25/1
A deep point already for Shaw as Lewis bowls his first over. Gets an easy single with a tap off his back-foot there. Sensible batting. Pujara plays out four dot balls.
After 5 overs, India 24/1
A maiden over by Gabriel to Pujara, who’s being his usual self. Watchful, playing the ball beneath his eye-line, soft hands.
Change from the other end, Sherman Lewis (debutant) gets a go.
After 4 overs, India 24/1
Three boundaries in one over for Prithvi Shaw! First, flicked through square leg, timed to perfection. Then a leg glance to fine leg. Off the last ball, cuts and cuts hard and the ball flies over the slip cordon. Paul straying all over the place in that over. On the pads or well outside off. Poor bowling.
After 3 overs, India 12/1
Gabriel continues to bowl at a good pace, cuts Pujara into half off the first ball in that over.
After 2 overs, India 7/1
FOUR! The first boundary in Test cricket for Prithvi Shaw. A lovely punch off the back-foot through point off Keemo Paul.
Meanwhile, here's that KL Rahul dismissal.
After 1 over, India 3/1 - KL RAHUL OUT!
KL Rahul is out for a DUCK in the very first over. And India lose a review as well. Poor call to refer that to DRS — as plumb as it could get. Gabriel pitches it up on the fourth stump, the ball nips back in and hits him below the knee. That forward press cost Rahul. Shaw gets off the mark with a three, a nice punch through point.
9.31 am: TIME FOR ACTION!
-13th youngest Indian Test cricket.
-2nd youngest Indian opener in Tests.
Prithvi Shaw walks out to bat for India in Test cricket for the first time alongside KL Rahul.
9.28 am: From his famous 546 in school cricket to his impressive knocks in first class cricket, a look at Prithvi Shaw's rise.
9.25 am: National anthem time...
What a stat!
9.15 am: Shaw is the 30th teenager to play Test cricket for India and the 13th youngest of all time. He’s also the 2nd youngest opening batsman for India in Tests.
9.12 am: Debutant from West Indies as well...
9.08 am: If you're wondering about the low turnout in Rajkot today, here's more about it.
9.05 am: TEAM NEWS:
Big news from the West Indies camp is that captain Jason Holder is missing, with an ankle injury. Kraigg Brathwaite leads the side.
INDIA: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (W), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
WINDIES: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (W), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel
9.01 am: TOSS
Back home from England, Virat Kohli wins the toss! INDIA WILL BAT FIRST.
08.55 am: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of day one of the first Test between India and West Indies...
Virat Kohli said Wednesday India are looking to “cement” the team’s misfiring top order as teenage opener Prithvi Shaw was named in the final 12 for the first Test against the West Indies.
The world’s number one Test side suffered from inconsistent top order during their overseas tours of South Africa and England, losing 1-2 and 1-4 respectively.
The two-match West Indies series starting in Rajkot on Thursday gives India an opportunity to work on their problem areas ahead of the all-important tour of Australia starting next month.
“I think the top order getting cemented with these two Test matches, that’s what we are looking at,” Kohli told reporters.
“These guys are new, so they will take a bit of time to get into it. But they definitely have the skill set,” he said.
“They should look at it as an opportunity and not think of pressure, because they’re very young, and it’s a great chance for them to cement their place and play for a long time.”
The 18-year-old Shaw, who was chosen ahead of uncapped Mayank Agarwal and one-Test old Hanuma Vihari from the 15-man squad, is expected to open the batting alongside Lokesh Rahul.
Shaw has accumulated 1418 runs in 14 first-class games including seven centuries and made a strong showing for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan managed just 162 runs in eight innings in seaming English conditions and was subsequently dropped ahead of the West Indiesseries.
“We know as a team and everyone on the outside also knows the areas we need to improve on, and definitely if you look at sides that win Test matches contributions at the top and contributions in the lower order are more crucial,” said Kohli.
“Because whatever happens in the middle is connected to either the top order or what the lower order does.”