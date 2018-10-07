Bengaluru: Sergio Cindoncha’s 94th minute equaliser denied Bengaluru FC a second consecutive victory as Jamshedpur FC escaped with a 2-2 draw at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday night.

Breaking the deadlock were the hosts, who scored in the 44th minute through Nishu Kumar. But it was cancelled out, in the 80th minute, by 16-year-old Gourav Mukhi, who became the youngest-ever goal-scorer in ISL. Seven minutes later, Chhetri found a goal in the clutch phase of the game.

The BFC captain had an easy chance to complete a brace in the 93rd minute – having only the visitors’ goalkeeper Subhasish Roy to beat – but shot it wide. That miss proved crucial as the visitors scored soon after to stun the hosts and silence the home crowd that was going berserk.

Jamshedpur, with four points, surged to the second place in the standings with a win and a draw. The hosts, with as many points, are on fourth due to inferior goal difference.

In the first half, Jamshedpur FC had 57% of the possession but failed to create enough chances to put the hosts under pressure.

Australian Tim Cahill, making his ISL debut, played for just 70 minutes. He didn’t have much to do in the first half. The West Block Blues – fans of the home team – chanted “go back to Melbourne” on occasions, trying to daunt the Australian legend.

Cahill struggles

Cahill, on occasions, couldn’t catch up with the Blues’ defenders while trying to latch on to the long-range, overhead passes. When his team’s midfielders, in a prolonged phase of the first half, failed to create chances, he helped them. But Jamshedpur weren’t on target even once in the first half.

In the first 30 minutes of the game, only Bengaluru FC had a shot on goal. But captain Chhetri’s long-range attempt was easily blocked by the visitors’ ‘keeper Subhasish Roy.

The second time the hosts were on target, they put the ball into the net. Like their last game against Chennaiyin FC, the Blues scored just a minute before the end of first half. Ahead of the match, their manager Carles Cuadrat had said his team will focus on set-piece against a side that likes to play with the ball on the ground. And the first goal resulted from a set-piece.

Francisco Hernandez, from the left, sent the ball flying to find a teammate in front of the goal. But the wall of defenders, in an attempt to clear the ball, headed it to Nishu. The Uttar Pradesh lad, tapped the ball first and unleashed it to the top right corner of the net. Subhasish, despite diving, couldn’t prevent the hosts from taking a 1-0 lead.

The Blues will next take on FC Pune City on October 22.