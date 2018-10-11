A kabaddi and kho kho coach at the Sports Authority of India’s campus in Bengaluru has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

According to a report in The Hindu, the girl raised an alarm after the coach allegedly molested her in the women’s dressing room near the kabaddi ground of the sports complex on Tuesday. She, then, contacted her mother, who stays nearby.

A First Information Report has been filed on behalf of SAI, Regional Director M Shyam Sundar told Scroll.in on Thursday. The FIR was filed on the basis of an investigation conducted by a fact-finding committee that was set up by SAI after receiving the complaint.

“The next course of action will be decided by the head office [in New Delhi],” he said. Shyam Sundar added that this was the first instance of sexual harassment at the Bengaluru centre.

Later on Thursday, via a press release, Shyam Sundar said that the coach has been suspended with immediate effect and has been “shifted to SAI Head Office, New Delhi”.