India v West Indies, 2nd Test, day 1 live updates: West Indies win the toss and opt to bat first
Live updates from day one of the second Test between India and West Indies.
India lead the series 1-0 after a massive win in Rajkot.
Live updates
09.30 am: National anthems done. Time for the game to begin. Will West Indies adopt an aggressive approach again or will they realise they are playing a Test match?
09.16 am: The return Jason Holder, who had injured his ankle, will give the Windies side a touch of class and much-needed balance as well.
09.08 am: Great to see Shardul getting a game but it would have been nice to see what Mayank Agarwal is all about too. Is the team management communicating with him?
09.04 am: Mohd Shami gets a rest and Thakur will play instead. Two changes for West Indies too.
IND XI: L Rahul, P Shaw, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, R Pant, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, K Yadav, S Thakur, U Yadav
WI XI: K Brathwaite, K Powell, S Hope, S Hetmyer, S Ambris, R Chase, S Dowrich, J Holder, D Bishoo, J Warrican, S Gabriel
09.02 am: West Indies win the toss and opt to bat first. Kohli reveals that India would have liked to bat first as well.
08.58 am: Fast bowler Shardul Thakur is all set to make his Test debut. He received his India cap before play today.
08.50 am: Hello and welcome to the live blog of day one between India and West Indies as the second Test begins in Hyderabad.
A hapless Caribbean side, led by opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, went down to hosts India by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot to trail the two-match series 1-0.
Prithvi Shaw, 18, became India’s youngest player to score a debut century and his country’s second youngest in all Tests after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, notching up a sparkling 134.
A boost in the second Test for the West Indies will likely come from the return of fast bowler Kemar Roach after he missed the first Test to return home for a funeral.
Skipper Jason Holder, recovering from an ankle injury, might also be back. India have retained the 12 they had announced for the first Test.
Both Holder and Roach have played 82 matches between them and remain the team’s most experienced players.
Holder has captained West Indies in 26 of his 34 Tests. Roach has taken 163 wickets in 48 matches.