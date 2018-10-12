Mick Schumacher is poised to emulate the exploits of his famous father and claim his first Formula Three title this weekend – and take a likely step towards Formula One.

After nine of 10 rounds, the teenage son of stricken seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher leads the junior F3 drivers’ championship by 49 points with 25 more up for grabs in each of the final three races this weekend at the Hockenheim circuit, near Heidelberg.

The 19-year-old German is staying calm ahead of the races – two on Saturday (0800 and 1430 GMT) and one on Sunday (0800) – on the German circuit.

“I will still go one step at a time and only look from race to race,” insisted Schumacher junior.

His father has not made a public appearance since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013 and is recovering at the family home in Switzerland.

The Schumacher name has brought a huge amount of media attention to the Formula Three circuit and the young driver for the Prema Theodore Racing team.

“It opens doors, but you still have to prove what you can do,” said Schumacher, who has taken control of the drivers’ championships with five straight wins and a second place in his last six races.

More podium places this weekend would hand young Schumacher his first major title – and open the door to racing in Formula One.

A top-two finish in the final Formula 3 standings would see Schumacher qualify for a FIA ‘super licence’, a prerequisite for the jump to Formula One.

Schumacher has never made a secret of his ambition to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

“I focus on myself and do not look at the other drivers, everyone has their own development, so you can’t compare,” he had stated in 2017.

Having stood on the podium after 12 of the 27 races this season, Schumacher junior has been impressive in the last nine races, finishing in the top three on eight occasions.

His 2018 campaign really took off after his first win this season in July on Belgium’s Spa circuit, a track where his father won the Formula One Grand Prix a record six times.