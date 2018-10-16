When Moldova’s Alexandrin Gutu won the gold medal in the 71kg Greco-Roman category at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Saturday, he was understandably elated. He had defeated Russia’s Stepan Starodubtsev 8-0 in the final and was delighted with the result.

Like most wrestlers do, he immediately rushed to his coach to celebrate the victory. While he didn’t let his Russian opponent score a single point against him, he couldn’t prevent his coach from doing the same. He was greeted with a proper take-down. Gutu has clearly been taught well.

Watch the video clip here: