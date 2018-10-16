Umesh Yadav was named as the replacement for injured pacer Shardul Thakur for the first two One-day Internationals against West Indies by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday.

The BCCI, in a statement, said that Thakur had suffered a right adductor tendon injury and has been ruled out of the five-match ODI series. The Mumbai pacer bowled just ten deliveries in the second Test at Hyderabad before limping off the field. Thakur did not take the field and didn’t bowl a single delivery in the match after that, which India won comprehensively by 10 wickets to sweep the series 2-0.

Yadav, on the other hand, did his reputation no harm by picking up 10 wickets in a Test match for the first time at Hyderabad. He also became only the third Indian pacer to achieve the feat in a home Test. The Vidarbha pacer was part of the squad in England but was omitted for the Asia Cup.

The first ODI between India and the Windies is on October 21 in Guwahati.

Squad for 1st two ODIs

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav