Centurion Shai Hope hit a last-ball boundary to help West Indies tie the second One-Day International against India despite Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s dazzling 157 on Wednesday.

Needing five runs on the final ball to chase down West Indies’ target of 322, Hope – who made a total of 123 – got four off Indian paceman Umesh Yadav as the tourists ended on 321/7 in their 50 overs.

Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to his second successive century and help India amass 321/6 after electing to bat first. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets in what turned out to be the second tied game between the two sides.

Only the second India-West Indies tie in ODIs



First occasion: At WACA in 1991-92



Now at Visakhapatnam



The current head coach Ravi Shastri played that game in Perth #INDvsWI #INDvWIN — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 24, 2018

India's XI when they last tied with West Indies in Perth in 1991: Ravi Shastri, K Srikkanth, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin (c), Pravin Amre, Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar, Kiran More (wk), Subroto Banerjee, Javagal Srinath. — Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) October 24, 2018

The West Indies were in trouble at 78/3 when Hope infused life into their chase and put on 143 runs for the fourth wicket with Shimron Hetmyer, who blasted 94 off 64 deliveries. The left-handed Hetmyer, who came into the match on the back of his 106 in the West Indies’ opening loss, smashed four fours and seven sixes to unsettle the Indian bowlers.

Hetmyer though fell short of what would have been his fourth ODI ton after top edging one of Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spinners to get caught by Kohli at cover. Hope then kept his calm to put together another 47-run crucial partnership with skipper Jason Holder to nearly pull off victory for the West Indies.

Despite not managing to pull off a win, the West Indies were praised a lot on Twitter for their effort:

Great effort from the West Indies to tie this. Hope was brilliant and I really like the uncomplicated approach of Hetmyer. #IndvWI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

What. A. Match! All credit to West Indies for recovering from big defeat in first game in such splendid fashion. Lit up the series — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 24, 2018

The #INDvWI series has seen some one-sided, forgettable encounters, but last night's game gave us more than one reason to remember it. Terrific finish, ensuring that no one forgets when the #Virat10k was achieved. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) October 25, 2018

So near yet so far for the West Indies. They were cruising along at one stage but India pulled it back well and I would say are lucky to escape with a tie. Well done to the Windies for the wonderful effort #IndvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018

642 runs and a tie in the end. West Indies must be very proud of their effort. Liked the calm composure of Hope at the crease which was complimented beautifully by the aggression of Shimron Hetmyer. #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018

Never understood the concept of a “Tie” or “ Draw” in professional sport, after a battle like that don’t think it’s fair either on the players or the fans.. brutal ... #IndiaVsWestIndies — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) October 24, 2018

The Windies will probably see that tie as a missed opportunity but it was another match that underlined the brilliance of Hetmyer & Hope—who, along with Gayle, Lewis, the Bravos, Pollard & Russell could potentially form a hugely exciting batting order at the World Cup. #INDvWI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 24, 2018

In every tie there is a winner.



West Indies is the winner today.



Take a bow Hope 👏#IndvWI — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 24, 2018

Hetmyer, particularly, came in for a lot of praise, including from the great Viv Richards:

Keep your head high, Shimron Hetmyer. You are doing great. Hope to see much more performances like these from you. @windiescricket #INDvWI — Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) October 24, 2018

For a young 21yr old, Hetmyer has impressed in the first two ODIs. A 💯 & 94 in India conditions shows that he has the ability to take @windiescricket back to the power house we all know and love!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 24, 2018

Shimron Hetmyer 94 in 64 balls.

Missed the 2nd quickest 100 by a West Indian in ODIs (Lara 100 in 45 balls!)#IndvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 24, 2018

Hetmyer just hit himself to an IPL contract! He was the captain of the West Indies team that beat India in the final of the 2016 U-19 World Cup. Incidentally, Rishab Pant also played that final. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 24, 2018

Hetmyer's IPL contract is growing by a crore rupees with every six. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 24, 2018

With inputs from AFP