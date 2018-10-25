Centurion Shai Hope hit a last-ball boundary to help West Indies tie the second One-Day International against India despite Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s dazzling 157 on Wednesday.
Needing five runs on the final ball to chase down West Indies’ target of 322, Hope – who made a total of 123 – got four off Indian paceman Umesh Yadav as the tourists ended on 321/7 in their 50 overs.
Earlier Kohli became the quickest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to his second successive century and help India amass 321/6 after electing to bat first. The hosts lead the five-match series 1-0.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets in what turned out to be the second tied game between the two sides.
The West Indies were in trouble at 78/3 when Hope infused life into their chase and put on 143 runs for the fourth wicket with Shimron Hetmyer, who blasted 94 off 64 deliveries. The left-handed Hetmyer, who came into the match on the back of his 106 in the West Indies’ opening loss, smashed four fours and seven sixes to unsettle the Indian bowlers.
Hetmyer though fell short of what would have been his fourth ODI ton after top edging one of Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spinners to get caught by Kohli at cover. Hope then kept his calm to put together another 47-run crucial partnership with skipper Jason Holder to nearly pull off victory for the West Indies.
With inputs from AFP