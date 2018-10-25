World Cup winners France dropped one place to second in the Fifa rankings on Thursday as Belgium moved up to claim top spot.

England and Uruguay were the only other movers in the top 10, Gareth Southgate’s men moving up one place to fifth and Uruguay moving the other way, to sixth.

After a creditable 0-0 draw in China, India remained 97th in the rankings. Iran moved up three places to 30th to be the top-ranked Asian team.

Elsewhere, lowly Gibraltar were rewarded for recent wins over Armenia and Liechtenstein by moving up eight places to 190th.

Fifa top-10 as of October 25:

1. Belgium

2. France (-1 place)

3. Brazil

4. Croatia

5. England (+1)

6. Uruguay (- 1)

7. Portugal

8. Switzerland

9. Spain

10. Denmark