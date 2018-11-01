India vs West Indies, 5th ODI, live updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah strike early
All updates from the final ODI of the series between India and West Indies.
Live updates
After 7 overs, West Indies 18/2
Back-to-back boundaries for Marlon Samuels! First one through long off, with mid-off placed very wide. Bhuvi over-corrects his line, and Samuels flicks one through midwicket. The veteran Windies batsman has had a shocking series with the bat so far, his team would love for him to play a useful hand today.
After 6 overs, Windies 10/2
Something you don’t see this too often in an ODI in India. Three slips in place for Bumrah in the 6th over. Rovman Powell hits the first boundary of the Windies innings. Making use of the Test-match field to loft one down the ground. Gets beaten by a full ball that moves away next up.
After 5 overs, West Indies 6/2
Another tight over by Bhuvi. The early seam movement seems to have dissipated but the overcast conditions are still prevalent. Bhuvi maintaining a good length, in a channel outside off. Just one push through the covers for a couple by Samuels but that’s it.
Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid is repeatedly shown on the big screen, with the crowd going wild and the man, as you’d expect, remains unflinched, even looking on a bit awkwardly.
After 4 overs, West Indies 4/2
A maiden over by Bhuvi followed by a one-run over from Bumrah. Sameuls and Rovman Powell are still coming to terms with the conditions.
After 2 overs, West Indies 3/2 - Bumrah strikes!
WICKET! What a beauty from Bumrah! A wicket each for India’s opening bowlers in the first overs. Bumrah gets one to jag back in sharply and Shai Hope plays all over it. He’s surprised by the pace, movement and extra bounce. Basically, surprised by everything. Gets an inside edge, bowled.
India were rightly delighted to be bowling first here.
After 1 over, West Indies 1/1 - Bhuvi strikes!
WICKET! Horror start for West Indies. And just like we thought, Bhuvneshwar goes full and gets the ball to swing. Ideal conditions for him and he gets Kieran Powell to edge one to Dhoni who takes a sharp catch. The Windies are already a batsman short today and they lose their opener in the first over.
1.30 pm: It’s overcast in Kerala, there is some dampness in the pitch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Co won’t mind these conditions to bowl in. Here we go in the final ODI of the series... all set!
1.21 pm: Recap of 4th ODI — In Ambati Rayudu and Khaleel Ahmed, two contrasting success stories in Mumbai. Read here.
1.18 pm: The Wall is officially in the ICC Hall of Fame. A proud moment for Rahul Dravid as another of Hall of Famer Sunil Gavaskar does the formalities.
Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries, and was in 2004 named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year. Dravid, who played a solitary Twenty20 International, was also a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record.
Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumle are other members of the Hall of Fame from India.
1.15 pm: Team news
India unchanged. Windies bring back Bishoo & Thomas, with Hemraj and Nurse missing out. Holder informs Nurse is out of the tour with a tear in his shoulder.
INDIA
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (W), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah
WINDIES
Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (W), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
1.08 pm: What a photo. On VVS Laxman’s birthday, the heroes of *THAT* epic Kolkata Test against Australia get together for a photograph. Wonderful memories, eh?
1.05 pm: Virat Kohli looks fairly delighted to bowl first, says he saw photos of the field last night and expects the dew to be the worst in this series so far.
1.01 pm: Jason Holder wins the toss for the first time in this series! Windies opt to bat first.
12.52 pm: While Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in superlative form, scoring three and two centuries respectively, Ambati Rayudu, backed by the skipper, has also been among the runs.
India’s lower middle-order, however, has not been at its best of late. MS Dhoni, who is still great behind the stumps, has not been able to get going with the bat. The former India captain has scores of 20, 7, and 23 in the series so far.
Dhoni currently stands on the cusp of a milestone, needing one run to reach the 10,000 mark in India colours (he has scored 124 runs for Asia XI). However, he and India will hope he scores more than a run on Thursday.
The return of Jasprit Bumrah has added value to the Indian team and he proved his worth in the two games he has played, while the young Khaleel Ahmed showed he’s learning with an impressive spell at the Brabourne Stadium.
Kohli will expect the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar to raise his level of play in the series finale after moderate returns. The seamer has been recalled following a rest.
The spinners have done the damage with most of the Caribbean batsmen struggling to cope with Kuldeep Yadav, while Yuzvendra Chahal was benched for the fourth ODI in favour of Ravindra Jadeja.
12.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the fifth and final ODI between India and West Indies. The venue is the beautiful Sports Hub in Tiruvananthapuram.
A victory in the fifth ODI will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015.
The travelling Windies team may not be the force they were in world cricket when Trivandrum last hosted an ODI more than three decades ago, but Jason Holder’s men are not going to make it easy for India.
Leading 2-1 in the five-match series, which has also witnessed a tie, the hosts faced unexpected resistance in the past few days, including suffering a shock defeat in Pune.
Virat Kohli’s men bounced back from the loss in the third match to record a massive 224-run win in Mumbai. The home team will hope to carry the momentum into the series decider in the southern Indian city, where the weather is expected to play a part.
Rain, perhaps even a thunderstorm, is expected to hit Thiruvananthapuram during the afternoon, which might mean that the game gets delayed or even curtailed, according to the ICC website.
Let’s see how things pan out.