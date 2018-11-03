Shubhankar Sharma finished round three of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya in tied-53rd place, exactly where he was a day earlier.

Sharma finally seemed to have warmed up to the course, as he was bogey free two-under through 17 holes, before a trip into the water cost him a bogey and finished one-under 70 and one-under 212 .

Leader Li Haotong had both luck and form going for him. Coming on the top of fifth, ninth and 11th place finishes, he had a chip-in for birdie on ninth and then holed a 173-yard shot with eight-iron for an eagle on par-4 10th.

“That was quite a special moment for myself, and second shot was like 173 something and 8-iron, tried to hit a high fade, which I did, but little bit flyer high and finished pin-high, which is a little long, and lucky from the top and rolls in.

“Nine was chip-in. Yesterday I did the same thing but I hit the flag, kicked out and today was just lucky, went in. It was the fourth time he had holed out from off the green this week,” said Li.

By the 12th hole, Li had gone from three behind to three in front at which he point he was on a tear.

Despite his troubles on Saturday, Rose kept his humour intact, when asked if he remembered the last time he went into the water three times in a round. He shot back, “No, I can’t. I’m pretty good at forgetting things. Made a career of that. I can’t remember yesterday.