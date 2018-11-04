Kei Nishikori will compete in the ATP Finals in London following the withdrawal of Juan Martin del Potro due to a right knee injury.

The Japanese player joins Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem at the elite eight-player event, which starts on November 11.

Del Potro, who reached a career-high ranking of no 3 earlier this season, injured his knee while competing at the Shanghai Masters last month. “It’s frustrating for me not to be able to compete in London,” said Del Potro. “It’s a very special tournament and I’ve tried everything possible to get my knee better. The rehabilitation is making good progress but I need more time.”

Nishikori, 28, will be making his fourth appearance at the season finale, having reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016.