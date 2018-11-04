Wayne Rooney is in line to come out of England retirement for a one-off appearance against the United States in an international friendly at Wembley later this month, Britain’s Sun tabloid reported.

Rooney, a record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, has not played international football for nearly two years.

But the 33-year-old, now based in the United States where he plays for Major League Soccer side DC United in Washington, is set to wear the Three Lions shirt once again for the Wembley fixture on November 15.

It has also been reported that the match will raise money for Rooney’s charitable foundation.

An official announcement by the Football Association, England’s governing body, confirming Rooney’s recall is expected in the next few days

Former Everton and United forward Rooney scored 53 goals for England prior to announcing his retirement from international football in August 2017.

He has scored 12 times for DC United since he joined them after the end of the last English season, following a second spell at boyhood club Everton, and helped them climb from the bottom of the league ladder to the play-offs.