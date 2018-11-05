When Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust was unveiled in Portugal last year, it became the butt of all jokes and memes on social media because it bore no resemblance with the footballer.
And just when you thought busts and statues of celebrities couldn’t get any worse, ta da!
A statue of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was unveiled in Egypt on Sunday which, as unbelievable as it sounds, looks even worse than Ronaldo’s.
The statue in Sharm el-Sheikh shows Salah, at least as per Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah, in his trademark celebration pose with his arms aloft.
However, social media was unable to figure out who the statue resembled. Some said it looked like 1970s singers Leo Sayer and Art Garfunkel, while others suggested it resembled Dobby, the house elf, from the Harry Potter book series.
Some more reactions from Reddit:
Who do you think it looks like?