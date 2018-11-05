When Cristiano Ronaldo’s bust was unveiled in Portugal last year, it became the butt of all jokes and memes on social media because it bore no resemblance with the footballer.

And just when you thought busts and statues of celebrities couldn’t get any worse, ta da!

A statue of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was unveiled in Egypt on Sunday which, as unbelievable as it sounds, looks even worse than Ronaldo’s.

The statue in Sharm el-Sheikh shows Salah, at least as per Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah, in his trademark celebration pose with his arms aloft.

However, social media was unable to figure out who the statue resembled. Some said it looked like 1970s singers Leo Sayer and Art Garfunkel, while others suggested it resembled Dobby, the house elf, from the Harry Potter book series.

Absolutely love this statue of Mo Salah. Made by someone who's obviously never laid eyes on Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/uXleQOkTPa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 5, 2018

WTAF?!! Salah statue manages to be worse than last years Ronaldo bust pic.twitter.com/F6k47JmMe1 — Mike (@M1KE_LFC) November 5, 2018

How so, that one is spot on... pic.twitter.com/3OrOE3lpFE — Arjan__ (@Arjan__) November 5, 2018

Great to see Mo Salah joining the likes of Ronaldo, Sonia O’Sullivan and Anthony Foley in the great pantheon of sports stars with appalling statues.



This one is quite special. pic.twitter.com/M1BXJsWUmU — Peter O' Dwyer (@peterodwyer1) November 5, 2018

😐 The new Mo Salah picture statue looks familiar @jk_rowling... pic.twitter.com/j3VP5AfXvW — Big F⚽️⚽️tball (@BigFootballGB) November 5, 2018

Tbf, mo salah does look like Marv from home alone pic.twitter.com/y0jMWi6aPR — Whinney 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bwhinney15) November 4, 2018

The Mo Salah statue looks more like Tony Blair with an afro... pic.twitter.com/85l1YFLuGZ — The Tears of a Clown (@Modmuffin) November 4, 2018

That new statue of Mo Salah looks familiar pic.twitter.com/W84D1nMZIk — Jamés (@utdsupreme) November 4, 2018

Some more reactions from Reddit:

Who do you think it looks like?