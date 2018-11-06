Rohit Sharma on Tuesday surpassed captain Virat Kohli to become India’s highest run-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals during the second game against the West Indies at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Rohit needed just 11 runs to surpass Kohli’s record before the start of the match and the Mumbai batsman achieved the feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over. Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88.

Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone, and also became the first batsman in the world to smash four T20 hundreds en route to making an unbeaten 111 from just 61 balls. Rohit is now the second highest run-scorer in the T20 batting charts and needs just 68 more to equal all-time top scorer, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill. India finished at a humongous score of 195/2. A win in Lucknow would see the hosts pocket the series.