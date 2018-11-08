Virat Kohli on Thursday responded to the widespread criticism on social media for telling a fan to move out of the country if he didn’t like Indian players.

While launching his app, Kohli was responding to tweets. One such tweet read: “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Kohli said, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

This comment drew a lot of criticism from many people on social media.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also weighed in. He said: “Virat Kohli’s statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming.”

Kohli has clarified that he was responding to the words “these Indians” that was mentioned in the comment.