The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is thinking to have more spin-friendly wickets for domestic matches. The Indian cricket board has been asking its curators to produce green, seam-friendly wickets but after observing Indian batsmen’s struggle with overseas spinners, it is thinking of brining back the spin-friendly wickets.

The idea was in the works since last season and the curators were made aware of the new instructions at a recent workshop held in Mumbai, before the Ranji Trophy season, The Times of India reported.

“The curators were clearly told about the problems Indian batsmen are facing against Moeen Ali. Names like former English spinners Jeremy Snape and James Tredwell were also taken as references,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Indian batsmen have struggled against the likes of Nathan Lyon and Moeen, both off-spinners. Moeen has been the destroyer of India on the team’s previous two tours of England, most recently in August this year.

The Ranji Trophy had seen green wickets, as per the instructions in the past, but those wickets are set to be changed. The 2018-19 Ranji Trophy began from November 1.