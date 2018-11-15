West Indies managed to overcome yet another poor batting display to beat South Africa by 31 runs in Group A of the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the Caribbean on Wednesday.

After scoring just 106 in their opening game against Bangladesh, the Windies were again restricted to 107/7 by South Africa. However, the hosts were brilliant in the field and managed to dismiss the South Africans for just 76.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor made up for a duck with the bat to take her best ever figures with the ball – 4/12.

South Africa were well placed at 41/1 in 10 overs during their chase, before the collapse started. Two outstanding pieces of fielding brought the defending champions back in the game. First, Britney Cooper at the cover boundary hung on to a Lizelle Lee rocket that seemed destined to go for six. In the next over, Deandra Dottin executed a brilliant run-out from point, her one-handed pick up and direct hit finding South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk short of her ground.

Then, Taylor got into the act, and South Africa slid from 48/1 to 53/4. Needing 49 in the last six overs, South Africa lost half their side for 64 as Taylor’s off-spin proved hard to get away. She took a wicket in every over she bowled, as South Africa eventually lost nine wickets for 28 runs.

South Africa now play England on Friday, while the Windies take on Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 25 runs in a low-scoring encounter in the second match of the day. After being restricted to 97/7 in 20 overs, the Lankans bowled Bangladesh out for 72. All the Sri Lanka spinners shared wickets, as they claimed their first win of the tournament and moved to second place in Group A.

In a rare occurrence, wickets fell off the first ball in both innings as seamers from both sides enjoyed the conditions, but it was the Sri Lanka spinners who were more consistent. Bangladesh will now look to win their remaining game against South Africa on Sunday, failing which they will have to once again play the qualifiers to earn a place at the next edition of the tournament in 2020.