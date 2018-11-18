In the lead up to the Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, the Indian team has been put through painstaking training over the past several months and years. While the team’s outings at major events this year has seen mixed results, India’s vice captain Chinglensana Singh Kangujam says it’s now time for his team to deliver.

“The past three months in particular has been very challenging for us with the training intensifying as it’s important for us to peak at the Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. The team is aware that this year could have been much better for us in terms of results but now is the time to do away with the bitterness of the past performances by doing well at the prestigious event in Bhubaneswar,” states Chinglensana Singh, without mincing his words.

Playing in the midfield alongside skipper Manpreet Singh and youngsters Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma, Chinglensana exudes confidence in his team’s potential.

“Every single player has worked tremendously hard and it is now time to convert all that into good results. I believe, the Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 will be a battle of mental strength as much as it is going to be about fitness and team strategies.

“It is an advantage that almost everyone in the team has the experience of playing top-quality matches in the Kalinga Stadium during the Hockey India League and are aware of the atmosphere the fans create here. It’s also a plus point to have the junior World Cup winners who have experienced 20,000 people cheering for them during the World Cup in Lucknow,” added the Manipur-born hockey player.

Chinglensana, currently on 199 international caps for India, is slated to complete a milestone of playing 200 matches on the opening day of India’s campaign on 28 November against South Africa.

“Yes, if everything goes right, I will be playing my milestone match in front of our home crowd and there is no better feeling than completing 200 matches for India in front of the fantastic Bhubaneswar crowd. It is one of my favourite venues in the world. I am looking forward to it and we are all eager to make a positive start,” he said.

On 28 November 2018, India will take on South Africa in their first match in Pool C at 19.00 hours IST.