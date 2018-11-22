Bengaluru defeated Goa 2-1 as both teams had a man sent off at the Fatorda Stadium in a top of the table clash in the Indian Super League on Thursday.

Rahul Bheke and Sunil Chhetri scored the goals for the visitors while Goa had levelled through Brandon Fernandes. Mohammed Ali was sent off for two yellow cards while Bengaluru’s Dimas Delgado had been shown a straight red.

League leaders Goa started the game without playmaker Edu Bedia, opting to start Brandon Fernandes in midfield instead. Bengaluru started without striker Miku, as Chencho Gyeltshen made his first appearance in an ISL starting eleven.

A Dimas corner found its way to Xisco whose shot found its way to Rahul Bheke. The defender back-heeled it past Mohammed Nawaz in the Goa goal.

Post half-time, Ali was shown a second yellow for a handball infringement and Goa were down to 10 men. Dimas’ high challenge on Boumous saw the former get his marching orders.

Coro’s shot was then deflected via Brandon Fernandes’ past Gurpreet as Goa drew level. It was Sunil Chhetri who had the last say as he converted a Udanta Singh cross to give Bengaluru the lead again.

Manvir Singh and Edu Bedia spurned golden chances to net a late equaliser for Goa as Bengaluru drew level on points with the hosts at the top of the table.