Aaron Finch, who made his Test debut for Australia as an opener in the series against Pakistan, finds himself in the middle of an interesting selection dilemma involving his state side Victoria ahead of the four-match series against India.

Finch, who has largely played as a middle order batsman for Victoria in the first class matches is expected to bat at No 3 in the Sheffield Shield clash against the Bulls (Queensland) at the Gabba, in Brisbane beginning on Tuesday.

The national selectors want Finch to open the batting in the only red-ball warm-up match for Finch ahead of the first Test against India in Adelaide but Sydney Morning Herald reported that the final call will rest with Victoria coach Andrew McDonald and skipper Peter Handscomb.

“I’m going to bat at No.3 in the Shield game I think. I had a quick chat to Andrew McDonald ... and I think that’s going to be the case,” Finch is quoted as saying in the report.

The other interesting angle to the situation is that Marcus Harris, Victoria’s regular opener, is widely expected to partner Finch against India but the duo will not be opening together for their state side.

“[Finch and Harris] have played a fair bit of cricket together now, so whether we walk out to open the batting together for Victoria or Australia or I bat at three, I don’t think it makes too much difference to be honest,” Finch said, adding that he would be happy to bat wherever his coach wants him to, in the best interests of Victoria.

Shane Warne had earlier slammed the decision on Twitter, calling it a disgrace.

Just read @AaronFinch5 will not be opening in the shield game this week with Harris, but a week later they will open together for Aust against India. This is a disgrace by Vic & must be fixed before the game- can we please have common sense back into cricket in this country ! 😡 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 25, 2018

Have we forgotten what shield cricket is for in this country ? To produce test players. Shield cricket should also be the place to learn how to play the game the right way-so when you’re picked for Aust you’re ready. Vics have it wrong and should do what’s best for Aust - end of — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 25, 2018

Damien Fleming, former Australia pacer and Victorian cricketer, also wanted the state side to let Finch open.

“When the Australian players come back into the system, you still got to try and give them the best preparation for when they go back and play for Australia and in this case, and it’s a unique case, I think the individual needs to get some love around the team environment. That’s why he should open,” Fleming is quoted as saying.

The reason this debate has cropped up is also due to the independent review that called Cricket Australia “arrogant” and “controlling”. One of the aspects addressed was the board controlling the functioning of state sides to advance the national team’s win-at-all-costs mantra that has been widely criticised.

“Unfortunately, the focus on winning and the success of the Australian men’s team has pushed the rest of Australian cricket into a subservient role. The sensibilities of Sheffield Shield teams can be overridden ... not for the benefit of the Shield side but for that of the national team,” the report said.

The report also said, “The most common description of CA is as ‘arrogant’ and ‘controlling’. The core complaint is that the organisation does not respect anyone other than its own. Players feel that they are treated as commodities. There is a feeling amongst some state and territory associations that they are patronised while sponsors believe their value is defined solely in transactional terms.”