A social media death hoax about New Zealand cricketer Nathan McCullum created a stir on Saturday night with even Brendon McCullum briefly believing that his older brother had passed away.

The former Black Caps player was quick to rubbish the reports, sharing a selfie with his friends on Twitter to show that he is alive and kicking.

I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/WZ1nuX4LUo — Nathan McCullum (@MccullumNathan) December 1, 2018

However, former captain Brendon did not take it as well saying that he was on his way home to New Zealand from playing the T10 League when he heard the news and was heartbroken. He also vowed to find the culprit somehow.

Tonight someone decided, via social media to release that my brother passed away! Im on a flight back to NZ and my heart broke! None of it is true! Whoever put this out there, I’ll find you! Somewhere, somehow. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 1, 2018

The rumours began around Saturday night that the 38-year-old had died after a post from a page called NZ Cricket FanHub shared the fake story.

“Nathan Leslie McCullum (born September 1 1980) is a former New Zealand international cricketer, who represented New Zealand in Twenty20 international and One Day internationals. This evening his wife Vannessa announced that he had passed away. RIP NATHAN,” said the post, a screenshot of which was posted by Nathan.

After the post caused a stir on social media, the cricketer’s Wikipedia page was also updated to reflect his supposed death. This has now been corrected.

Hey @BLACKCAPS I really hope this is just a rumour about Nathan McCullum pic.twitter.com/UsJqe1uHTf — Nausi Ali (@nausi_ali) December 1, 2018

Nathan has played 84 ODIs and 63 T20s for New Zealand and retired from international cricket in 2016.

Meanwhile, trust Jimmy Neesham to make a joke on it as well.